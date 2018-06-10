You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump destroyed Washington's trusting relationship with Europe with G7 tweets, says German foreign minister

World AFP Jun 10, 2018 20:08:40 IST

Frankfurt Am Main: US president Donald Trump partly "destroyed" Washington's trusting relationship with Europe by pulling out of a joint communique after the G7 summit, German foreign minister Heiko Maas tweeted on Sunday.

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

"You can destroy an incredible amount of trust very quickly in a tweet. That makes it all the more important that Europe stands together and defends its interests even more offensively," Maas posted.

"Europe United is the answer to America First." Trump rejected the text of a consensus statement, traditionally a paean to shared Western values and objectives under American leadership, in angry tweets from Air Force One.  He departed early from the Quebec gathering on Saturday for a one-on-one meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau had told reporters that "Canadians are polite and reasonable but we will also not be pushed around" over Trump's decision to invoke national security to justify US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

"Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our US Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the US Market!" Trump tweeted in response.

The US leader's abrupt withdrawal drew widespread condemnation today from across the German political spectrum. "How can one hold at all worthwhile negotiations with a White House that doesn't understand the basics of the global economic order and lives in a twisted, ramshackle fantasy world?" asked a commentator in major conservative newspaper Die Welt.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 20:08 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores