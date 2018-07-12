Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump demands NATO members up defence spends to 4% of GDP: But how much are they actually spending?

World FP Staff Jul 12, 2018 15:04:34 IST

Donald Trump at a NATO Summit, particularly in light of the caustic remarks he's made about the treaty organisation in the past, was always going to be explosive. And the US president didn't disappoint in Brussels, kicking things off with a demand that NATO members increase their defence spending to four percent of their GDP.

At the 2014 NATO Summit in Wales, the declaration signed by all countries said:

Allies whose current proportion of GDP spent on defence is below this level (two percent of GDP) will:
- halt any decline in defence expenditure;
- aim to increase defence expenditure in real terms as GDP grows;
- aim to move towards the two percent guideline within a decade with a view to meeting their NATO Capability Targets and filling NATO's capability shortfalls.

As the graphic below shows, a majority of countries hadn't even reached close to the mark by 2017, and so Trump's demands may take some time to fulfil.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 15:04 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores