Donald Trump confirms senior North Korean official en route to US to prep for summit with Kim Jong-un

World AFP May 29, 2018 17:29:58 IST

Washington: President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that a senior North Korean official is en route to New York as part of preparations for a planned summit with leader Kim Jong-un.

"We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!" Trump wrote in a tweet.

General Kim Yong Chol landed at Beijing airport Tuesday and will continue on to New York the following day after talks with Chinese officials, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier, quoting diplomatic sources.

The trip is part of a flurry of diplomacy as preparations gather pace for the on-again, off-again summit between Trump and North Korea's leader, scheduled to take place in Singapore on 12 June.


