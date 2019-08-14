You are here:
Donald Trump confirms China moving troops to Hong Kong border, appeals for calm amid rise of pro-democracy protests

World Agence France-Presse Aug 14, 2019 12:02:12 IST

Washington: US intelligence has confirmed that China is moving troops to the border with HongKong, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, appealing for calm amid intensifying pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous financial hub.

Trump relayed the intelligence report in a tweet as protesters paralyzed Hong Kong airport for a second day in defiance of the city's leaders.

Chinese state and social media had earlier aired video of security forces gathering across the border from the enclave, which has been rocked by unrest for ten weeks.

Anti-government protesters react after the announcement that all airport operations are suspended due to a demonstration at Hong Kong Airport. Reuters

The Global Times and the People's Daily ran a minute-long video compiling clips of armoured personnel carriers and troop carriers purportedly driving to Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

The video shows roughly two dozen armoured carriers apparently driving through the southern city of Guangzhou and other troop carriers leaving eastern Fujian province.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, said on social media that the military presence is a sign that if the situation in Hong Kong doesn't improve, China will intervene.

Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump called the situation in HongKong "very tricky."

"I hope it works out peacefully, nobody gets hurt, nobody gets killed," he said.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 12:02:12 IST

