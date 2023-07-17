Donald Trump claims he can resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours, here's how

Former US President Donald Trump has outlined his strategy to achieve peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump emphasised his positive relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked about resolving the conflict in Ukraine, he said, “I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don’t make a deal, we’re going to give him a lot. We’re going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day.”

He suggested that he would communicate to Zelenskyy that he needs to negotiate and warn Putin that if a deal is not reached, Ukraine would receive significant support. He expressed confidence in concluding the agreement within one day.

Trump also criticized US President Biden’s ability to engage with world leaders and described the current situation as the most dangerous in US history.

With inputs from agencies