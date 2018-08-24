You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump cancels Mike Pompeo's visit to North Korea, says not enough progress made on denuclearisation

World Agence France-Presse Aug 24, 2018 23:44:06 IST

Washington: US president Donald Trump on Friday announced the cancellation of his top diplomat's upcoming visit to North Korea, while taking a swipe at China over efforts to disarm the nuclear state.

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said in a tweet.

"Additionally, because of our much tougher trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearisation as they once were (despite the UN sanctions which are in place)," Trump said.


Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 23:44 PM

Also See






Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores