Donald Trump bans US investment in Chinese firms that could help Beijing’s military apparatus
The ban takes effect on 11 January and targets 31 companies, including telecom, aerospace and construction firms
Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese firms that could help Beijing's military and security apparatus.
The executive order said the Chinese government obliges private firms to support these activities and through capital markets "exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernisation of its military."
The ban takes effect 11 January just days before Trump's presidency ends and is the latest move in increasingly tense US relations with the Asian power.
Investors have until 11 November, 2021 to divest any holdings in the banned companies, according to the order.
Trump declared a national emergency saying American investors are helping China "to directly threaten the United States homeland and United States forces overseas, including by developing and deploying weapons of mass destruction, advanced conventional weapons, and malicious cyber-enabled actions against the United States and its people."
The prohibition targets a list of 31 companies, including telecoms, aerospace and construction firms, according to press reports.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kanye West to 'Trumpier than Trump' Don Blankenship, a look at 3rd party and Independents in fray
Even though over 7.6 million Americans had voted for nominees not belonging to the Republican or Democratic fronts, it remains to be seen if a third party or independent candidate running for president in at least one state will garner a minimum of 270 electoral votes
US pulls out of Paris Accord: Amid changing scenario, experts fear move may weaken fight against global warming
While experts opine that it is unlikely that other countries will follow suit, concerns remain that some nations might adopt a go-slow approach.
Bigly Yuge: Donald Trump confident of re-election but insists 'soup' coup can derail his plans
Last minute preparations were underway for the US election today on the streets, polling booths and golf courses of America