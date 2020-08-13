Donald Trump administration relaxes rules for H-1B visa holders, allows them to return to pre-ban jobs

This is the first relaxation of rules since Trump signed a proclamation on 22 June suspending the entry of non-immigrant visa categories like the H-1B and L1 visas till the end of the year

Washington: The Donald Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visa holders by allowing them to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban.

The US Department of State advisory said dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders.

"Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification," the state department advisory said.

The administration also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers who hold H-1B visas and their travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States.

On 22 June, the Donald Trump had signed a proclamation till the end of the year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit.

"Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency," the advisory stated.