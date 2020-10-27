Donald Trump administration announces plans for $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan
The Congress was notified of the plan hours after China said it was imposing sanctions on Boeing, Lockheed Martin and other US defense firms for providing weapons to Taiwan
Washington: The Trump administration on Monday notified Congress of plans for a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan just hours after Beijing announced sanctions on US defense contractors, including Boeing, the lead contractor on the Harpoon deal.
“The United States maintains an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and considers the security of Taiwan central to the security and stability of the broader Indo-Pacific region,” the State Department said. It said the sale would not alter the military balance in the region.
Harpoon missiles are capable of striking ships and land targets. Boeing says the missile uses GPS-aided inertial navigation and delivers a 500-pound blast warhead. It can target coastal defense sites, surface-to-air missile sites, exposed aircraft, ships in port, and port and industrial facilities.
Earlier Monday, China said it was imposing sanctions on Boeing, Lockheed Martin and other US defense firms for providing weapons to Taiwan.
The ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 during a civil war, as part of its territory and has threatened to invade. Washington promised in the 1980s to reduce and eventually end weapons sales to Taiwan but insists its dispute with Beijing must be settled peacefully.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, gave no details on what penalties might be imposed or when. “In order to safeguard national interests, China decided to impose sanctions on the American companies that were involved in arms sales to Taiwan,” Zhao said.
China-US relations have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid disputes about security, technology, the coronavirus pandemic and human rights.
Taiwan has long been an irritant in relations. Washington has no formal relations with the island’s democratically elected government but is its main ally. US law requires the government to ensure Taiwan can defend itself. Weapons sales to the island have increased in quantity and quality.
Beijing regularly pressures American companies including Boeing in an effort to influence US policy. China is one of Boeing’s biggest markets for commercial aircraft, which might make it vulnerable to a boycott, but Zhao mentioned only Boeing’s military arm, Boeing Defense, not its civilian jetliner business.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India, Taiwan consider trade deal; Beijing asks New Delhi to respect 'One China policy'
The recent Chinese transgressions along the Line of Actual Control have forced India to rethink its position on Taiwan, which China claims to part of its territory
US Election 2020: Joe Biden 'not good' for India, soft on China, says Donald Trump Jr
'It is not just China, as they said China Inc with the Bidens, it as the Ukrainian, it was Russia and it was overwhelming because they know that he can be bought,' Trump Jr alleged
US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate, says official
The Trump administration was providing support to India through defence sales, joint military exercises and information sharing, the official said