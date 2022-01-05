Donal Trump cancels Florida press conference scheduled on anniversary of 6 January Capitol riots
Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening that he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month.
New York: Former President Donald Trump has cancelled a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.
Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening that he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month.
Trump had been expected to use the press conference to rail against the congressional committee investigating the events of Jan 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transfer of power, and to repeat his lies about the 2020 election.
Trump continues to falsely insist that the election was stolen and that the real insurrection was on Nov 3, 2020, the day Democrat Joe Biden won a 306-232 Electoral College victory. Federal and state election officials, Trump's own attorney general and numerous judges including some he appointed have all said repeatedly that the election was fair and that there is no credible evidence of serious fraud.
In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am cancelling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona, Trump wrote.
The event would have been Trump's second press conference since leaving office. While he has been banned from Twitter and other social media outlets, he has appeared regularly on conservative news outlets and held numerous rallies and other events.
also read
A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy, reveals survey
According to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll, last year's 6 January attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was a harbinger of increasing political violence in the US, threatening American democracy
Delhi govt to reimpose night curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, say sources
The National Capital reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest since 10 June, and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent
'Let's Go Brandon': Joe Biden trolled as caller taunts him during White House Christmas event
Biden asked Jared where he was calling from, but by then the call had been disconnected. A clip of the moment spread widely on social media, with some praising the president for his calm response