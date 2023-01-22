Dominica: The naval authority of the Island country Dominica rescued a man who claimed he was trapped in the Caribbean Sea on a sailboat from 24 days and that he was only surviving on Ketchup.

“I was starving. The only items on the boat were a bottle of ketchup, some garlic powder, and bouillon cubes. I thus combined it with some water so that I might survive for 24 days at sea “In a video that the Colombian Navy posted, Elvis Francois, 47, said.

Watch Video:

#JUDICIAL En diciembre, Francois se encontraba cerca a la isla de Saint Maarten en las Antillas Holandesas realizando reparaciones a un velero, pero dadas las condiciones meteomarinas adversas fue arrastrado a mar abierto. Vía @LuisErnestoC96 @CaracolRadio pic.twitter.com/ZxTJRZBh3c — ÚltimaHoraCaracol (@UltimaHoraCR) January 18, 2023

According to naval officers, he kept rainwater in a handkerchief to stay hydrated.

In an effort to attract the attention of a passing aircraft and request assistance, Francois carved the word “help” into the boat.

Finally, he was discovered 120 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Bolivar.

Francois claimed that although he saw other ships while he was stranded at sea, he was unable to get their notice.

In one attempt to hail another ship, he even started a fire on the boat.

Francois had to abandon ship when it started to take on water in order to keep it from sinking.

Mr. Francois used a mirror at the end of his adventure to attract the notice of a passing plane.

Francois was repairing a sailboat just off a harbour on the island of St Maarten in December when the weather turned and he was swept out to sea, the navy said.

“Without having any knowledge of navigation he was lost and disoriented at sea,” the statement said. “His efforts to maneuver the vessel and the equipment on board were to no avail.”

He said he didn’t know how he was alive till day of rescue, but he was. “And I am grateful for that,” he said.

