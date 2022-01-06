Dog saved injured hiker on Croatian mountains by lying on him for 13 hours; see viral post here

Croatia’s mountain rescue service shared the incredible tale of the human-canine bond on Facebook. The post, written in Croatian, says a dog named North curled around Grga Brkic to save his life

A dog saved the life of an injured mountaineer who got stranded in the Croatian mountains. The four-legged furry angel kept the man warm by lying on top of him until the duo was rescued.

As per Sky News, Grga Brkic was hiking in the Velebit mountains in Croatia when he fell down and injured himself. He was unable to move.

The two persons who were hiking with Brkic were unable to reach him, so they called the rescue service. His eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute named North kept Brkic warm amid chilly winds by lying on the top of him for 13 hours until they were rescued by a team of Croatia’s mountain rescue service.

"Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries," Croatia's mountain rescue service said on Facebook.

The lovely post is accompanied with an image that showcases the dog lying on top of the man who is lying on a stretcher.

Since being shared, the post of the mountain rescue service has accumulated more than 12,000 likes and counting. Many users hailed the dog for his unconditional loyalty.

