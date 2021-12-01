Dog ‘learns’ to apply false eyelashes from owner; watch viral video here

The woman starts putting on her false eyelashes but her dog keeps stopping her and then she starts explaining how false lashes are applied to her dog

Th internet is flooded with pets doing crazy things. The funny videos of these furry angels tickle our funny bones and make us laugh. Recently, the video of a dog learning how to apply false eyelashes has gone viral on social media.

Mukul Richards, a makeup artist, posted the funny video on her Instagram page. Her post reads, “Bunny, aspiring MUA, specialises in licking makeup off and sniffing your lashes away.”

The video begins with Richards and her dog facing the camera. The woman starts putting on her false eyelashes but her dog keeps stopping her and then she starts explaining the working of false eyelashes to her pooch that too in a funny way. The dog eagerly watches what Richards was doing. The cute notes of what the dog is trying to say also make you laugh.

Richards shared the funny video clip two days ago. Since being posted, her share has garnered over 1,900 likes and tons of hilarious comments.

People really liked the video and expressed their thoughts with hilarious comments. People hailed the dog for its concentration. The video is flooded with ‘adorable’, ‘sooo cute’, and a barrage of positive comments.

Recently, the images of a cockapoo pup went viral on social media due to the long natural eyelashes of the dog. The owner of the pup, Chloe Shaw revealed that she was often asked if she had gotten the pup extensions or false lashes.

Interestingly, some dogs have real eyelashes. Breeds like Cocker Spaniels, are more likely to have long eyelashes than others. Maltese, Yorkshire Terriers, Lhasa Apsos, Shih Tzus and Poodles are some dog breeds known for their envious lashes.

An Australian Labradoodle, named Ranmaru from Tokyo, Japan holds the Guinness World Record for longest eyelashes.

What are your thoughts after watching the funny video shared by Mukul Richards?