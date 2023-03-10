Doctors remove Vodka bottle from 26-year-old man's stomach in Nepal

Kathmandu: A 26-year-old man in Nepal had to undergo surgery to get a Vodka bottle removed from his stomach, according to a media report on Friday.

Nursad Mansuri (26) was admitted to the hospital following complaints of severe stomach ache. The medical technician found a liquor bottle inside his stomach while conducting an ultrasound, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported

He underwent a two-and-a-half hour-long surgery for the successful extraction of the bottle.

“The bottle had ripped apart his intestine, causing leakage of faeces and swelling of intestines,” doctors said, adding, “Apparently, the bottle was forced into the man’s stomach through his rectum, and luckily, the rectum wasn’t harmed.

Police interrogated a few of Nursad’s friends while investigating.”As we had suspected Samim, we kept him in custody and are investigating,” said the area Police Office of Chandrapur.”

A few of Nursad’s other friends are at large and we are searching for them,” SP Bir Bahadur Budha Magar of Rautahat quoted by The Himalayan Times newspaper as saying.

Police surmised that Nursad’s friends might have got him drunk and forced a bottle into his stomach through his rectum.

