Djibouti, Eritrea agree to normalise ties strained since 2007

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Eritrea and Djibouti have agreed to normalise ties following a regional meeting, ministers said on Thursday, a decade after a border spat led to brief military clashes.

"After a long period of separation, Eritrea and Djibouti have agreed to restore ties," Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu said on his Facebook page.

(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; editing by John Stonestreet)

