'Dispatching the feared Challenger-2 tanks to Ukraine will 'weaken' British Army'

London: Sending tanks and artillery guns to Ukraine will leave the British Army weaker, its chief Gen Sir Patrick Sanders said.

The United Kingdom has confirmed that it will send Challenger 2 tanks, AS90 guns among other arms and ammunition to Ukraine to bolster the country’s war effort.

British Army to get ‘temporarily weaker’

A report by BBC mentioned an internal text by Sanders to troops in which he said Ukraine would put British donations to “good use” in the fight with Russia. But warned that it would also leave the British Army “temporarily weaker”.

‘Makes us safer’

The British Army chief told his troops that ensuring Russia’s defeat in Ukraine “makes us safer”, but it was crucial the Army’s “warfighting capability” was restored at the pace.

“There is no doubt that our choice will impact our ability to mobilise the army against the acute and enduring threat Russia presents and meet our NATO obligations,” Sanders said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that the UK’s decision to send Challengers 2 tanks “will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners”.

By sending homemade heavy armour to Ukraine, the UK has become the first Western country to provide main battle tanks to Kyiv.

Weapons UK sending to Ukraine

Ukraine will send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles. The country will also “donate” AS90 guns which comprises a battery of eight guns at high readiness and two further batteries at varying states of readiness.

“This donation will not impact our existing AS90 commitment to Estonia,” UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said.

“Hundreds more armoured and protected vehicles will also be sent including Bulldog,” Wallace said.

The UK will also send a manoeuvre support package, including minefield breaching and bridging capabilities worth £28 million and dozens more uncrewed aerial systems worth £20 million to support Ukrainian artillery.

“President Putin cannot win but he is equally certain to continue inflicting this wanton violence and human suffering until his forces are ejected from their defensive positions and expelled from the country,” the UK defence minister said.

