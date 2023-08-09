Discussing Ukraine war at upcoming G20 summit in India top priority for President Biden, says US
'...In all of our conversations with allies and partners around the world, we continue to discuss the war in Ukraine. It is always one of the top topics that comes up in all of our conversations, and I have no doubt that’ll be true at the G20,' said US State Dept spokesperson Matthew Miller
The US on Tuesday said that discussing the Ukraine war will be the top priority for President Joe Biden in the upcoming G20 summit to be held in India.
Leaders of G-20 nations, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi in the first half of September.
When asked whether anything was going to come out of the G20 Summit as far as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “I will say that, in all of our conversations with allies and partners around the world, we continue to discuss the war in Ukraine.”
Related Articles
“It is always one of the top topics that comes up in all of our conversations, and I have no doubt that’ll be true at the G20,” he added.
#WATCH | US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller says, “In all of our conversations with allies and partners around the world, we continue to discuss the war in Ukraine. It is always one of the top topics that comes up in all of our conversations, and I have no doubt… pic.twitter.com/7mttHbOxnp
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023
Significantly, the Russia-Ukraine war started after the latter was offered a bid for NATO membership and denied it. Russia launched its special military operation on 24 February, 2022, after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as “independent republics.”
Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to “demilitarise” and “de-nazify” the country.
Although, the United States and other NATO countries have said it is impossible to admit Ukraine now because of the ongoing conflict.
In July, US President Joe Biden said he doesn’t think Ukraine is ready for NATO membership and added that NATO is a process that takes some time to meet all qualifications, from democratisation to a whole range of other issues.
“I don’t think it (Ukraine) is ready for membership in NATO,” the US President said in an interview when asked about Ukraine’s NATO membership, according to CNN.
However, Ukraine is still determined to be part of NATO.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Five killed, several injured in Russian strike on east Ukraine residential building
Two Russian missiles strikes on the east Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, including on a residential building, killed at least five people and wounded many, Kyiv said Monday
Draft Dodging Scam: Ukrainian men paying $6000 to avoid fighting war with Russia
Surprisingly, these individuals did not even have to undergo any medical examinations, as there were no electronic medical records to verify their claims. They then utilized these deceitful medical exemptions to travel outside Ukraine
‘Would have to use nuclear weapon if…’: Russia's Dmitry Medvedev on Ukrainian offensive
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who has sometimes raised the spectre of a nuclear conflict over Ukraine, said on Sunday that Moscow would have to use a nuclear weapon if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success