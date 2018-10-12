Dina Powell no longer under consideration by Trump for U.S. job at U.N. - senior official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Goldman-Sachs executive Dina Powell is no longer under consideration by President Donald Trump for the position of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Trump had been talking to Powell about the position since the current ambassador, Nikki Haley, announced plans to resign earlier this week. Powell served the Trump White House earlier as a deputy national security adviser.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Dan Grebler)

