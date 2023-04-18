On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook officially launched the company’s first retail shop in India. The much-anticipated shop has opened in Mumbai’s popular Bandra Kurla Complex neighbourhood. According to reports, hundreds of die-hard Apple enthusiasts began lining up in front of the brand-new store many hours before its grand opening.

Sajid, an Apple fan who took a Macintosh to the opening of the BKC shop in Mumbai, eventually met Tim Cook after the CEO opened the store’s doors to officially open it. Cook was shown clapping Sajid on the back as store staff celebrated and posed for photos.

The Macintosh in question is a actually Macintosh SEsold by Apple Computer, from March 1987 to October 1990. It marked a significant improvement on the Macintosh Plus design and was introduced by Apple at the same time as the Macintosh II.

“It’s been a long road. “I am delighted that Apple is opening a store in India,” Sajid told the journalists.

Sajid, a UX designer, told reporters while waiting for the Apple BKC shop to open that he was very thrilled with the store’s introduction in India and that there was no product comparable to Apple that provided him as much joy when creating. “I’ve been using desktops, laptops, iMacs, colour candy ones, the entire Apple range. Working with Apple products is a true joy. No other product gives you that much joy when you’re designing,” he says.

The inauguration of Apple’s first retail shop in India coincides with the company’s 25th anniversary in the nation in 2023. The BKC shop represents a significant growth strategy for the corporation as it aims to compete with its archrival Samsung. In an official announcement, Apple revealed the location of its first retail shop.

“This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, one Apple fan brought his 10-year-old iPod to Apple BKC in the hopes of getting it personalised by Tim Cook.

Customers will be able to learn more about the company’s goods and services at the BKC location. According to reports, the Apple BKC was created with the future in mind. Apple’s BKC shop is one of the company’s most energy-efficient locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and no dependency on fossil fuels for operations.

