'Did not take cash, left Kabul to prevent bloodshed': Afghan President Ashraf Ghani releases video, first since fleeing country
Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the UAE. He claimed that he was 'forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing'
Dubai: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed.
He also denied claims by his country's ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from state funds.
Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates.
He thanked Afghan security forces in his message, but also said that the failure of the peace process led to the Taliban snatching power.
He also indirectly tried to quash an accusation by Afghanistan's ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen USD 169 million from state funds.
He claimed that he was "forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing".
"Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred, these accusations are fully baseless," he said.
Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday just as the Taliban approached Kabul.
also read
Afghans including ex-military translators, appeal to US for faster evacuation under Taliban rule
President Joe Biden and his top officials said the US was working to speed up the evacuation but made no promises how long it would last or how many desperate people it would fly to safety
Mullah Baradar, Taliban founder Omar's trusted aide, set to be Afghanistan president
While Haibatullah Akhundzada is the Taliban’s overall leader, Baradar is its political chief and most public face. Western diplomats have hitherto viewed him as the most resistant to ISI control
Amrullah Saleh vows not to 'bow to Talib terrorists': All you need to know about Afghanistan's 'caretaker president'
While there is no official confirmation on Amrullah Saleh's whereabouts, it appears that he has retreated to Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul, which is still free from Taliban control