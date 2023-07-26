Did Joe Biden say he 'ended cancer'? Know what the US Prez actually said

A video of US President Joe Biden has emerged on social media, showing him making a statement about ending cancer. The clip is from his speech at the White House, where he discussed efforts to increase insurance coverage for mental health care.

During his speech, Biden emphasised the importance of expanding access to mental health treatment, highlighting the lessons learned from the pandemic that demonstrated the need for more support.

He mentioned an interesting question he’s often asked: “If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do?” To which he replied, “I’d cure cancer.” He explained that people were surprised by his choice because they don’t believe it’s achievable, but he firmly stated, “We can end cancer as we know it.”

Watch:

US President Biden: “I said I’d cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it.”pic.twitter.com/yzG2RQwnqQ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

The video of this speech was shared on social media, particularly by conservatives, including Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. Some who viewed the video believed that President Biden said he had “ended cancer as we know it.”

However, upon careful listening, it appears that Biden might have slurred the words “can” and “end” together during his sentence, leading to the misunderstanding.

In an earlier incident, Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “Vladimir” during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. He quickly realised his error and corrected himself in the following sentence.

With inputs from agencies