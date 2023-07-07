Devil Worship: Mexico man kills wife, makes tacos of her brain, uses skull for ashtray
A man has been arrested in Mexico for the most gory of crimes. The self-proclaimed ‘devil worshipper’ allegedly ate his wife’s brain in tacos and subsequently went on to use her skull as an ashtray.
The victim’s family claimed was a drink and drug addict and was often violent towards his wife.
Man kills wife, eats her brain
As per a report in Mirror, the 32-year-old, identified as Alvaro, was nabbed from the couple’s home in Puebla, on July 2.
Alvaro, a builder by profession, was subsequently accused of murdering his wife – Maria Montserrat Animas Montiel – who incidentally is a mother of five, on July 29.
The man was reportedly under the influence of prohibited substance while carrying out the horrifying act.
Devil ordered him to commit crime
During questioning, the man allegedly told officers that Santa Muerte or Our Lady of Holy Death and devil himself had ordered him to commit the crime.
After he had killed his wife, the man allegedly dismembered the victim and placed her body parts in plastic bags. While he threw some of the bags into a ravine behind the home, he kept the rest inside the property.
Ate wife’s brains
As per sources with knowledge about the matter, Alvaro confessed to eating part of his wife’s brain in tacos and using part of her shattered skull as an ashtray.
Man confessed to murder
What makes the case even more interesting is that two days after killing the wife, he called one of his stepdaughters to confess his crime.
A local media quoted the victim’s mother saying Alvaro told one of her daughters to come and collect the women whom he had “already killed” and “put her in bags.”
The man confessed to killing her, cutting her into pieces and also said she did not suffer.
