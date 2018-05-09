You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Deportations of Salvadorans fall as end of TPS slows migration - IOM data

World Reuters May 09, 2018 06:05:47 IST

Deportations of Salvadorans fall as end of TPS slows migration - IOM data

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - The number of Salvadorans deported from the United States and Mexico fell 38 percent in the first three months of 2018, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday, a decline that coincided with President Donald Trump ending Salvadorans' temporary protected status (TPS).

According to data compiled by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which is supported by the United Nations, 5,829 Salvadorans were deported between January and March, compared with 9,392 during the first three months of 2017.

Jorge Peraza, the IOM's Central America chief, said the Trump administration's January announcement that it would end Salvadorans' TPS on Sept. 9, 2019, had contributed to a decline in northbound migration.

"The news of the cancellation of TPS also could have had an effect because in some ways, it acts as a disincentive to undertake a migratory project," he told Reuters, adding that declining murders in El Salvador and an anti-migration campaign were also factors.

In January, the Trump administration gave Salvadorans 18 months to seek lawful residency or leave the United States, and for El Salvador to prepare for their return. The TPS was granted in the wake of two devastating 2001 earthquakes in El Salvador that left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

The decision to end TPS for Salvadorans was part of the administration's broader push to tighten immigration laws and expel those living in the United States illegally.

The IOM data also showed that deportations of Hondurans and Guatemalans from the United States and Mexico had grown over the same period, up 29 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 06:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores