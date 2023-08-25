Denmark plans new legislation to prevent Quran burnings, boost national security
The legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places of things of religious importance. Those who break the new law will run the risk of a fine and two years in prison
Denmark on Friday said it plans to ban Quran burnings through new legislation after a string of desecrations of Islam’s holy book in the Scandinavian nation sparked anger in Muslim countries.
The Danish government will present a bill that will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told reporters.
He said the legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places. Hummelgaard said Quran burnings were a “fundamentally contemptuous and unsympathetic act” that “harm Denmark and its interests”.
The new legislation would be included in chapter 12 of Denmark’s penal code, which covers national security.
Hummelgaard said that the national security was the main “motivation” for the ban. “We can’t continue to stand by with our arms crossed while several individuals do everything they can to provoke violent reactions,” he said.
The legislation will also apply to desecrations of the Bible, the Torah or, for example, a crucifix.
Those who break the new law will run the risk of a fine and two years in prison.
