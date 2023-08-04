Denmark fears revenge attacks, tightens borders after Quran burnings

Denmark is tightening its borders to boost domestic security and prevent unwanted individuals from entering the country after recent Quran burnings, the government said on Friday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week.

The Danish government apprehends revenge attacks after anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that European governments ban such acts.

“Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats,” the Danish justice ministry said in a statement on Friday.

A small group of Danish far-right activists has burnt at least ten copies of the holy book in the past week and said it plans to burn more Qurans at two demonstrations on Friday and at three more events over the weekend.

Both the Danish and Swedish governments have condemned the burnings and are considering new laws that could stop them. But domestic critics say any such decisions would undermine freedom of speech that is protected in their Constitutions.

Denmark’s stringent border controls will initially be in place until August 10.

“The recent Quran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

The decision to tighten border controls with more checks for incoming travellers arriving in Denmark follows an almost similar move by Sweden.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen late on Thursday said religious texts should not be burned. “I think it would be wrong if someone stood there and burned the Bible. I also don’t think we should burn the Torah for the sake of those who belong to the Jewish faith,” Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR.

Muslims view the Quran as the literal word of God and actual or alleged desecration of the holy book often sparks protests in the Muslim world.