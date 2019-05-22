Democrats Pelosi, Schumer say budget talks 'productive'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in Congress said on Tuesday that talks with Republican lawmakers and White House officials on federal spending were "productive."

"We look forward to continuing to meet to discuss how we can best address the needs of hard-working families, as we again work across the aisle to avert sequestration," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

