Democratic Senator Manchin will back Trump CIA nominee Haspel

World Reuters May 10, 2018 01:07:08 IST

Democratic Senator Manchin will back Trump CIA nominee Haspel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said in a statement on Wednesday he would back President Donald Trump's pick to be CIA director, Gina Haspel, becoming the first Democrat to support her nomination.

Support from Manchin, a moderate who often votes with Republicans, is a huge boost for Haspel's chances at winning the majority of votes needed to be confirmed in the full Senate, where Trump's Republicans control just a 51-49 seat majority.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 01:07 AM

