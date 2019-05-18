Co-presented by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Democratic lawmaker to turn to lawyers over Trump taxes

World Reuters May 18, 2019 04:06:12 IST

Democratic lawmaker to turn to lawyers over Trump taxes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said on Friday he was consulting with counsel on how best to enforce his subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax returns after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin turned down his demand.

"Given the Treasury Secretary’s failure to comply today, I am consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward,” Neal said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 04:06:12 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores