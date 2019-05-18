Democratic lawmaker to turn to lawyers over Trump taxes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said on Friday he was consulting with counsel on how best to enforce his subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax returns after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin turned down his demand.

"Given the Treasury Secretary’s failure to comply today, I am consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward,” Neal said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

