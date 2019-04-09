Democratic congressman Swalwell joins race for White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell said on Monday he would seek the Democratic nomination for president, joining a crowded field seeking to take on Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Swalwell made the announcement during a taping of CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which airs later on Monday. The program tweeted a clip of Swalwell saying he was running for president.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.