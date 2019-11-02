Democrat O'Rourke says he is dropping out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Beto O'Rourke said on Friday that he is dropping out of the crowded 2020 U.S. presidential race, saying it had become clear his campaign did not have the resources to continue to seek the party's nomination.

"My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country," O'Rourke wrote in a post that he shared on Twitter.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler)

