'Democracy is in our DNA, no space for discrimination in India: PM Modi at Joint Presser

“Democracy is in our DNA,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House.

A reporter at the press conference asked PM Modi about the steps the Indian government is taking to improve the rights of Muslims and other religious minorities.

Replying to her question, Modi said, “I am surprised that you think that people say India is a democratic country. India is a democracy. As President Biden said, democracy runs through the DNA of both India and America. It is our spirit and it is in our veins.”

“Democracy is written in our constitution. So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises,” he added.

He continued saying, “This is why India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it.”

#WATCH | “We are a democracy…India & America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit & we live it and it’s written in our Constitution…So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka… pic.twitter.com/orVkCVkLLf — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Stating that India and the United States were walking ‘shoulder to shoulder’ in every area, Modi also told President Joe Biden that the partnership between the two countries is more important than ever in the changing global order.

Speaking at the Oval Office, with President Biden seated opposite him, PM Modi said, “I express my gratitude for the grand welcome and for opening the doors of the White House for people from the Indian diaspora. They are in huge numbers here to witness the future course of India-US relations.”

With inputs from agencies

