Delhi Police slap terrorism case on several in wake of attack on Indian High Commission in London

New Delhi: Police in India’s capital have registered a terrorism case against several people in connection with the protest held outside the Indian High Commission in London on 19 March.

The case was registered by the special cell of Delhi Police following the direction of the India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who asked the cops to take appropriate legal action on the receipt of a report from the ministry over the incident at the Indian embassy on Sunday.

The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain people holding Indian nationality abroad, a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Sunday (19 March), the national flag of India flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags. They even were heard raising pro-Khalistani slogans.

Officials from the Indian embassy said the “attempted but failed” attack had been foiled and that the flag was now flying “grander”. Also, an investigation has been launched.

After the incident in the UK, India summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security”.

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA said India finds “unacceptable” the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the country.

Condemning the act of vandalism as “completely unacceptable” and “disgraceful”, the top British official said that the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission in London “seriously”.

For the unversed, the banned terrorist organisation, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), is conducting a so-called “Referendum 2020” amid a crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in northern Indian state of Punjab.

With inputs from agencies

