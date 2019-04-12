Defence Minister Ibn Auf to head Sudan's military transition council - State TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf will head the new Military Transitional Council after the overthrow of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, and the military's chief of staff, Lieutenant General Kamal Abdul Murof Al-mahi, will be his deputy, Sudanese state television said on Thursday.

The channel showed footage of the men being sworn in.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

