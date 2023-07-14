Defence cooperation is one of the important pillars of India-France ties, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that defence ties have been an important pillar between India and France relation.

Addressing a joint press meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, PM Modi said that India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, and also making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years.

.“France is a crucial partner for India in the ‘Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations,” he said.

PM Modi also talked about the successful launch of Chandrayaan3. “This is a major achievement of our scientists. In the arena of space, India and France have had an old and deep cooperation. There have been new agreements between our space agencies…We can enhance our cooperation in areas like Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness,” he added.

