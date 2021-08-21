The day is observed to support and pay tribute to the victims and survivors of terrorism. It also aims to promote the importance of and protect the fundamental freedoms and human rights of people.

Terrorism remains one of the biggest challenges for people even today. Every year, hundreds of innocent civilians die in attacks by terrorist groups. To honour the victims, United Nations marks 21 August as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

The day is observed to support and pay tribute to the victims and survivors of terrorism. It also aims to promote and protect fundamental freedoms and human rights of victims.

History

The decision to observe this day was taken in 2017 through the resolution 72/165 of the UN.

A review resolution passed on 30 June this year, acknowledges the importance of upholding the rights and supporting the needs of victims of terrorism, especially women and children and those who are affected by sexual and gender-based terrorist activities. It also called on member states to develop comprehensive plans for the assistance of the victims.

The UN said it was committed to a world free from terrorism. In a statement, it called on the world to “stand in solidarity with all victims & survivors so we may support them in healing their trauma & bring them hope”.

The UN is committed to a world free from terrorism. Let us stand in solidarity with all victims & survivors so we may support them in healing their trauma & bring them hope. -- @antonioguterres on Saturday's #VictimsOfTerrorism Day. https://t.co/RXDz26153B pic.twitter.com/4gWZ8s2kBd — United Nations (@UN) August 20, 2021

Significance

The fourth International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism comes as the world prepares to mark two decades of the 9/11 attacks. The day also comes as the world endures the second year of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme this year is “Connections”, as victims and survivors have to find different ways to stay connected with their support system and loved ones during COVID-19 .

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is set to take part in a high-level online meet that will feature testimonies from the victims of terrorism.