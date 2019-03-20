Death toll in Mozambique cyclone, flooding rises above 200 - president

MAPUTO (Reuters) - The number of people killed after a powerful cyclone and flooding hit Mozambique has risen to above 200, President Filipe Nyusi said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting on the disaster.
Cyclone Idai tore through Mozambique and inland neighbours Malawi and Zimbabwe after making landfall last week, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The number of people confirmed dead in Mozambique previously stood at 84.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 04:07:03 IST