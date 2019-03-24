Death toll in Mali attack rises to at least 110: mayor

BAMAKO (Reuters) - The death toll from an attack on Saturday by gunmen on Fulani herders in Mali has risen to 110, and more bodies are still being discovered, local mayor Moulaye Guindo told Reuters.

The raid by men dressed as traditional Donzo hunters appears to be the deadliest of its kind in central Mali, where hundreds of civilians died last year in ethnic violence.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

