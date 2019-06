CAIRO (Reuters) - The number of people killed in the dispersal of a protest camp in the center of the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday rose to more than 30, an opposition-linked doctors' committee said.

The committee said the number was likely to rise as many casualties are still unaccounted for.

(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

