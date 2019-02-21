Death toll from Bangladesh building fire rises to 56: fire official

DHAKA (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire in a centuries-old area of the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, jumped dramatically to 56 people, a fire official said on Thursday, and could continue to rise.

"So far, 56 bodies have been recovered. The number could rise further as searching is still continuing," Julfikar Rahman, a director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, told Reuters.

The toll from the fire, which broke out in Dhaka's Chawkbazar area on Wednesday, had earlier been put at 10.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)

