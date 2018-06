MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The death toll from a massive volcano eruption in Guatemala rose to 109 on Thursday, the Central American country's disaster and forensic agency Inacif said.

The eruption on Sunday was the volcano's most violent in four decades.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler)

