Death by Cheese: Italian man crushed by toppling cheese wheels in warehouse mishap

A 75-year-old Italian man lost his life under the weight of numerous hefty wheels of a parmesan-style hard cheese, each tipping the scales at approximately 40kg.

Giacomo Chiapparini, the victim of this unfortunate incident, met an untimely death as a towering 10-metre-high rack buckled in his storage facility located in the Lombardy region on the evening of Sunday.

This harrowing event set off a chain reaction, leading to a of thousands of Grana Padano cheese wheels plummeting down, as reported by local fire brigade personnel.

In an arduous 12-hour operation, the rescue team, led by firefighter Antonio Dusi, painstakingly relocated the cheese wheels and shelves manually.

Situated in the township of Romano di Lombardia to the south of Bergamo, the warehouse housed a staggering collection of 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano cheese.

Primary investigation suggested that a machine responsible for rotating the cheese wheels – a process essential for maturing the dairy delight – might have inadvertently shifted, leading to the deadly collapse.

Chiapparini had been engaged in the inspection of these aging wheels when tragedy struck. His enterprise has been dedicated to the production of Grana Padano since the year 2006.