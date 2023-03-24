‘Death and destruction could follow,’ warns Donald Trump if he is charged in hush-money probe

New York: Former President Donald Trump on Friday warned that “death and destruction” could follow if prosecutors in New York charge him in their ongoing probe into hush money payments made by his former aide to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

This is the second time the former US President has actively tried to stir up unrest in connection with his looming indictment. Days earlier he had called for his supporters to protest what he said was his “imminent arrest”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump railed against what he claimed is a “false charge” and suggested that legal action against him could trigger nationwide violence that that could lead to “catastrophic consequences.”

Shockingly, Trump also added only “a degenerate psychopath that truly [sic] hates the USA” would move forward with charges against him.

The former US president and real estate tycoon once again referred to himself as the “leading candidate (by far!)” for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election in a blunt reference to his bid to run for President once again next year.

In a similar Truth Social post last weekend, Trump had claimed that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and urged his supporters to protest. But those calls were met with a lukewarm response, with even his supporters in the GOP cautioning followers against such a move.

Interestingly, Republican lawmakers have echoed Trump’s claims that the investigation is a “political witch hunt” against him. House Republicans, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), have demanded a testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as part of a probe to find any federal involvement in the investigation.

