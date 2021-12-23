Dealer jailed for part in drug ring after UK police finds Christmas tree decorated with £20 notes

In addition to this, the Merseyside Police also arrested eight other people and recovered drug parcels disguised as gifts from under the tree in the year-long drug trafficking operation

During Christmas, decorating the tree becomes the key decision for many households as the right ornaments and lights need to coordinate together. But one drug dealer took a rather unique path to decorate his Christmas tree.

The discovery was made by England’s Merseyside Police after it concluded its investigation of a drug trafficking operation. The police discovered photos in the phone of one of the alleged drug dealers, which showed that he had decorated his Christmas tree with £20 notes and drugs.

As per The Independent, the alleged drug dealer put up some silver tinsel, a few £20 notes and bags of drugs on his tree.

Along with the drug dealer, the police also arrested eight other people. From them, officials recovered drug parcels that were packed as gifts and kept under the tree. As per the department, they recovered drugs worth £1.3million.

Sharing an animated gif of a Christmas tree, the Merseyside Police wrote, “We don’t know about you, but when we decorate our Christmas tree, it generally looks something like this.”

THREAD| We don’t know about you, but when we decorate our Christmas tree, it generally looks something like this 👇 pic.twitter.com/5iCB1XLyxf — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 20, 2021

The discovery of the creative hiding tactics shocked as well as amused the law enforcement officials. Further in the post, the police also cautioned people against the dangerous nature of drug dealing. They have also requested people to come forward and help them with any information related to narcotics crimes.

Joking aside, these men were serious criminals, highly organised and some were well armed. They just didn't reckon on the expertise, perseverance and capabilities we and law enforcement throughout the UK and Europe possess. pic.twitter.com/oh6uQ6qkd7 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 20, 2021

For the unversed, this drug operation was a year-long investigation that was titled as Operation Overboard. This investigation targeted an organised drug crime group based in Merseyside.

Authorities also stated that the accused in the group were using Encrochat technology, a discreet network service provider to avoid being detected.

The nine men who were apprehended during Operation Underboard, on 20 December, have been sentenced to a total of more than 89 years in jail, as per a police statement. They have been detained for their involvement in a conspiracy to supply millions of pounds of drugs.