Deadly viral outbreak in New Jersey claims eighth child

(Reuters) - A deadly viral outbreak claimed the life of an eighth child at a New Jersey rehabilitation centre where 23 people have been infected by adenovirus, state health officials said on Friday.

The outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey, was first reported by the New Jersey Department of Health on Tuesday with the deaths of six children with compromised immune systems.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.