Deadly storms devastate Northwest Pakistan, 27 including 8 children die

Officials announced on Sunday that a combination of heavy rains and strong winds in northwest Pakistan resulted in the tragic loss of lives, claiming the lives of at least 27 individuals, including eight children.

Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesperson for the provincial disaster management authority, revealed that twelve people were tragically buried alive as their houses collapsed due to the severe weather conditions.

The storm affected four districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with Bannu district being the hardest hit, where 15 people lost their lives, including five siblings aged between two and eleven. Additionally, over 140 people were injured, and more than 200 livestock perished.

In response to the dire situation, authorities have declared an emergency across all four districts. It is worth noting that last year, Pakistan faced an unprecedented monsoon season that resulted in widespread flooding, submerging a significant portion of the country and causing extensive damage to two million homes.

Tragically, this led to the loss of over 1,700 lives.

Meanwhile, in the southern part of the country, authorities issued a warning on Sunday regarding an approaching cyclone from the Arabian Sea, expected to affect both Pakistan and India.

The provincial disaster management authority in Sindh province cautioned about the likelihood of exceptionally heavy rainfall and winds reaching speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour later in the week. In light of this, fishermen were advised to avoid venturing into the open sea until the system subsides, which is projected to occur by June 17.

