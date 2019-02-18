Days after Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan calls back High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood 'for consultations'

Islamabad: Pakistan called its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood "for consultations" on Monday, just a few days after India registered a strong protest against Pakistan regarding the ghastly Pulwama terrorist attack which claimed the lives of nearly 40 security personnel last week.

"We have called back our High Commissioner in India for consultations. He left New Delhi this morning," Mohammad Faisal, the Spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on 18 February.

This comes after a horrific terrorist attack, for which Pakistan-based and backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility, on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed the lives of around 40 CRPF personnel on 14 February.

India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on 15 February summoned Mahmood and issued a strong demarche in connection with the dastardly attack, conveying that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against JeM.

The United States had earlier told Pakistan to stop providing support and safe haven to terrorist groups in the wake of the attack. Pakistan has since rejected allegations. There have been strong condemnations of the attack by the international community, with countries extending support to India in its fight against terrorism.

