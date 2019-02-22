Days after Pulwama attack, Pakistan takes control of madrasa which served as Jaish-e-Mohammad's headquarter

Pakistan has taken control of a madrasa in Punjab province's Bahawalpur area, which is said to be the headquarters of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. The Pakistan-based terror group has claimed responsibility for the recent Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur: Spokesman of the Ministry of Interior — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 22, 2019

Pakistan's Information Department confirmed the takeover of the madrasa on its official website as well as tweeted it.

"The government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs," a spokesman of the Ministry of Interior said according to the release.

The action, the Pakistan Information Department tweeted, was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

The Spokesman said that the action was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held yesterday under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 22, 2019

The spokesman further added that the campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently 600 students are studying in it.

The Punjab police is providing security and protection to the campus, he added.

