The Day of the Seafarer is celebrated every year on 25 June to recognise the contribution that seafarers have been making in advancing the world economy and international trade. Although their services come at great personal risk, seafarers continue to perform their role.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), there are 1.5 million seafarers in the world and the day pays tribute to them for their services.

Day of the Seafarer history

The day, dedicated to the seafarers, was established in June 2010 after revisions were made to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), 1978 (STCW Convention and Code).

The Conference of Parties in Manila, Philippines adopted a resolution, establishing 25 June as the Day of the Seafarer. It was first celebrated in 2011. The day has now also been included in the annual list of United Nations Observances.

Day of the Seafarer significance

IMO states that by celebrating the Day of the Seafarer, the organisation wants to show recognition and respect to seafarers around the world. It further shares that as much as 90 percent of world trade is carried by ships and the organisation aims to generate awareness about the role of seafarers in the economy along with sustainable development as well.

Day of the Seafarer 2021 theme

This year, IMO is celebrating the day around the campaign ‘Fair future for Seafarers’ by asking them questions about what would make their futures look better. The organisation has shared that the responses given by seafarers will provide them a better understanding of what to do moving forward. These polls can be accessed on the social media handles of IMO.