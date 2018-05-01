Day after Benjamin Netanyahu's Iran claims, IAEA says 'no credible indications' of nuclear weapons programme after 2009

Vienna: The UN's nuclear watchdog reiterated on Tuesday it had "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009", citing its assessments from 2015.

A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that its board of governors had "declared that its consideration of this issue was closed" after it was presented with a report in December 2015.

The statement came a day after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was new "proof" that Iran's nuclear weapons programme could be reactivated at any time.

Without referring to Netanyahu's claims directly, the IAEA spokesman said the agency "evaluates all safeguards-relevant information available to it".

"However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information," he added.

Netanyahu said on Monday that he would share the material with other countries and with the IAEA.

Netanyahu's presentation comes as US President Donald Trump considers whether to pull out of the 2015 atomic accord between Tehran and six world powers.

NNNN