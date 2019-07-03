'Dawood Ibrahim living in exile in Pakistan,' US tells UK court during extradition trial of D-Company aide Jabir Moti

The United States on Tuesday told a London court that Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan during an extradition trial of his top aide from the UK — Jabir Moti. The US admission corroborates India's vehemently stated position that the D-Company operates and carries out illegal and criminal activities from Pakistan, The Times of India reported.

Moti, 51, who is lodged in a UK jail faces extradition to the US after an FBI probe charged him with money laundering, extortion, and conspiracy to import unlawful substances such as heroin.

“He has a long and documented history of suffering from depression and has made at least three suicide attempts and has remained in the care of a psychiatrist in Pakistan since 2008,” Moti’s legal team told the UK court, adding that given the “gravity of his condition”, Moti would be a high suicide risk if he were to be extradited.”

However, barrister John Hardy who appeared on behalf of the US government listed out the details of the D-Company and the illegal activities it is involved in in the US, while challenging Moti's plea against his extradition.

“The FBI in New York is investigating D-Company which is based in Pakistan, India and the UAE. The head is Dawood Ibrahim, an Indian Muslim living in exile in Pakistan. He and his brother have been fugitives from India since 1993 and over the past 10 years, D-Company operatives have conducted operations in the US, specifically money laundering and extortion. The FBI investigation has revealed Motiwala reports directly to Dawood and extortion, debt collection and money-laundering are his main jobs," Hardy was quoted as saying by in The Times Of India report

Earlier, in 2015, Indian security agencies had cited fresh evidence including a telephone bill and a copy of a Pakistani passport indicating Dawood and his family's presence in Pakistan.

